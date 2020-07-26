Cavendish concerts continue with Gypsy Reel

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and the Town of Cavendish invite everyone to spend an evening of fun on the Svec Memorial green in Proctorsville Wednesday, Aug. 5, starting at 6 p.m., when the annual summer music series continues with the sounds of Gypsy Reel.

For over twenty years Gypsy Reel has played high energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered from the whole world. They rock their audiences with an exciting synthesis of world rhythms and influences from three continents. Based in Ludlow, the band is no stranger to the Cavendish music series and many fans find this concert to be a highlight.

Wearing masks and physical distancing at the concert will be mandatory. Previous concerts have been successful as people followed the rules. The green is large and the band will be loud enough to be heard throughout, so please spread out and maintain distancing.

The organizers and sponsors encourage all area residents and visitors to join their friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic, or just lie back and relax on the grass. Please patronize your local businesses too. Murdock’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Brewery will both be open. It’s a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and either reconnect with old friends or make new ones.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Facebook page for cancellation. For more information, please call Robin at 802-226-7736.