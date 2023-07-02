Cavendish Concerts continue with Bill Brink

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and the Town of Cavendish announce that the second concert of the 2023 season will be held on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville on July 12, at 6 p.m., with the sounds of singer-songwriter Bill Brink.

New to the Proctorsville annual summer concerts, Brink has been playing music for over 20 years. He enjoys playing many different styles of music using six and 12 string acoustic guitars, as well as bass and electric guitar, banjo, harmonica, kazoo, mandolin, and washboard. In addition to having an extensive collection of cover songs, he also has many of his own songs that he has written and produced. Based in Springfield, Brink’s music has been heard across the globe. In addition to writing and performing, Brink, along with his wife June, produce music and videos, organize local music events, and host live social media performances.

Cavendish Concerts are a fun way to enjoy the summer weather, and either reconnect with old friends or make new ones. Murdock’s, Outer Limits Brewery, and Singleton’s all have take-out food options. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic, or just lie back and relax on the grass. Come join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green.

This concert is sponsored by The Gassets Group. As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information. For more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.