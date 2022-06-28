Cavendish Concerts begin with Gypsy Reel

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Cavendish Community and Conservation Association and the Town of Cavendish invite everyone to spend an evening having fun on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, starting at 6 p.m., when the annual summer music series kicks off with the sounds of Gypsy Reel.

For over twenty years, Gypsy Reel has played high energy, stirring music rooted in the Celtic tradition but garnered from the whole world. They rock their audiences with an exciting synthesis of world rhythms and influences from three continents. Based in Ludlow, Vt., the band is no stranger to the Cavendish music series and many fans find this concert to be a highlight.

Join your friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic, or just lie back and relax on the grass. Murdock’s, Outer Limits Brewery, and Singleton’s all have take-out food options. It’s a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and either reconnect with old friends or make new ones.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, please check the Cavendish Community and Conservation Facebook page for cancellation and rescheduling information. For more information, please email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.