Castleton String Quartet to play benefit for MCNP

WESTON, Vt. – New Thought Vermont will present The Castleton String Quartet in concert to benefit My Community Nurse Project (MCNP) on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. at the Walker Farm Theatre in Weston, Vt. There will be no fee for the program, and generous donations to My Community Nurse Project are encouraged. The Vermont musicians include Weston resident Peter Miller, Wallingford resident Kathryn Luzader, and Rutland residents Sarah Koon and Marina Smakhtina. Selections by Vivaldi, Haydn, and Mozart, as well as lighter fare by Joplin, Ellington, and the Beatles will be featured. For information, call 802-824-3810 or email info@newthoughtvermont.com.