Carolann Solebello and Marc Douglas Berardo at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Carolann Solebello is a performing songwriter from New York City, best known as a founding member of Americana trio Red Molly. She now tours as a solo troubadour, and with modern folk foursome No Fuss and Feathers. Her smooth, pitch-perfect voice, compelling lyrics, and warm yet accomplished acoustic guitar work nod to rural folk traditions, while an urban sense of rhythm and sophisticated phrasing plant her firmly in the present. She’s won a pile of songwriting awards, and is currently working on her sixth solo album. Carolann has a history with Bellows Falls, having been a three-time performer at the Roots On The River festival, plus appearances at fabled local venues Oona’s and Boccelli’s.

Marc Douglas Berardo composes song-length fictions that mine deep feelings and real-life lessons and situations, and delivers them with an engaging onstage presence and deft storytelling. His sharply drawn, award-winning song-portraits cast a net on unusual and beguiling characters – circus retirees, expats in Florida rum bars, union ironworkers, old poets, aimless New York City debutantes, near-death car crashes, hard-nosed fishermen, and the changes that experience brings to everyone. He has shared bills with heavyweights like The Doobie Brothers, NRBQ, Guy Clark, Vassar Clements, Ralph Stanley, Buffalo Springfield, Martin Sexton, Steve Forbert, Justin Townes Earle, New Riders of the Purple Sage, Cheryl Wheeler, Lucy Kaplansky, Livingston Taylor, David Olney, Jimmy LaFave, 10,000 Maniacs, and John Hiatt.

Carolann Solebello and Marc Douglas Berardo co-headline Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance through www.stage33live.com, or at the door. Advance tickets guarantee entry. All ticket proceeds go to the performers. There is limited seating; the event will be recorded and filmed.