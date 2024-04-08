Canal Street Gallery shows in Bellows Falls and New York

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Atlantic Gallery presents “Open” by Canal Street Art Gallery, on view from April 16-May 4, at 548 West 28th Street, Suite 540, New York, N.Y. Join the artists at Atlantic Gallery on April 18, from 6-8 p.m., for the opening reception. Canal Street Art Gallery presents Third Friday Gallery Night, April 19 from 5-7 p.m., at 23 Canal Street, Bellows Falls, Vt., to celebrate the openings of “Judy Hawkins, An Artist’s Exploration” solo show; Judi Forman in the Working Artist Program, and the new community art studio.

The Atlantic Gallery, located in the Landmark Arts Building, 548 West 28th Street, Suite 540, New York, N.Y., hosts the opening reception for the “Open” by Canal Street Art Gallery show, on April 18, from 6-8 p.m. The exhibit, on view from April 16-May 4, premieres as part of the Bellows Falls, Vt., gallery’s Inclusive and Accessible Art Action Plan, offering visitors an “Affordable Art Wall,” a “Community Art Table,” and “Tell Your Truth” stickers, while featuring new works by Clare Adams, Penelope Arms, Len Emery, Mindy Fisher, Corinne Greenhalgh, Medora Hebert, Carol Keiser, Nicholas Kekic, Jean Krasno, Kathy Lavine, Jeanne McMahan, M.C. Noyes, Phyllis Rosser, Chris Sherwin, Jeanette Staley, and Kathleen Zimmerman. “Today’s galleries must be welcoming and accessible community institutions. This may be accomplished by providing art as an entry point to learn about ourselves and others,” says Mike Noyes, director of Canal Street Art Gallery.

The “Judy Hawkins, An Artist’s Exploration” solo show is on view at Canal Street Art Gallery from April 19-June 15, exhibiting new oil paintings by the Westminster West, Vt., artist. Hawkins begins work on a canvas from the top down, moving quickly and allowing paint drips and accidental color combinations to guide the painting. The artist uses thin glazes to build up layers of often brilliant and high contrast color. “Spirit Trees,” the title work for the show, is a bright and misty vision of tree branches, sky, atmosphere, and dense undergrowth. “Over the last few years, I have thought about how important it is for me to continually learn something new whenever I put brush and color on canvas. When I paint, I have an internal dialog with myself. Each new experience brings a new perspective and vocabulary to my work, not unlike life,” says Hawkins.

Judi Forman returns to the Working Artist Program at Canal Street Art Gallery in Bellows Falls, open on Third Friday Gallery Night, April 19. This program is an artist’s studio and exhibition space within the gallery, and is open during the gallery’s regular hours. “My jewelry work is all about color and texture; I’m always on the lookout for new ways to add surface design to the metal with combinations of patinas, dyes, colored pencils, and anodizing. This creates an abundance of possibilities,” says Forman.

The community art studio, following a successful fundraiser to keep the program, is now permanently open. All ages are welcome to use the free-to-use space located within Canal Street Art Gallery, including artist grade supplies on a walk-in basis during gallery hours to make art while overlooking the Bellows Falls Canal. Join the gallery for Third Friday Gallery Night in Historic Bellows Falls, Vt., to enjoy the opening of the studio along with a Patreon crowdfunding campaign, to be launched in support of the ongoing costs to keep the studio open.

Atlantic Gallery is located at 548 West 28th Street, Suite 540, New York, N.Y., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 12-6 p.m. For more information, visit and www.atlanticgallery.org , or contact Felix at 212-219-3183, and by email at atlanticgalleryinfo@gmail.com.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street, in Historic Downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the “Judy Hawkins, An Artist’s Exploration” solo show, Judi Forman, the Working Artist Program, or the Community Art Studio Program, go to canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike at 802-289-0104, or send emails to artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.