Canal Street Gallery presents Alissa Buffum

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery, in Bellows Falls, Vt., is pleased to present Alissa Buffum, the first artist to participate in the new Working Artist Program. This program is an artist’s studio and exhibition space within the Gallery, and is open during the Gallery’s regular hours. Beginning in September, the Gallery will now be open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and on 3rd Friday Gallery Nights, from 5–7 p.m. The Working Artist Program is located on the canal, behind the front gallery at 23 Canal Street.

A mixed media painter and sculptor, Buffum has been a Bellows Falls resident since childhood. Active in the community, the artist’s mission is “…to bring joy and beauty to a world that needs as much as it can get.” Alissa Buffum’s artwork is inspired by nature, offering a surreal view of a bohemian world. The creative styles of Buffum’s artistic projects are each derived from the artist’s mood and surroundings.

The goal of the Working Artist Program is to provide artists with an affordable space to complete a project, explore a new body of work, gain exposure and sales, or prepare for a solo show. Visitors to the Gallery now also have a unique chance to engage with an artist as they create their art. The public is welcome to come in to learn about and experience the process of art making. By offering a working and exhibiting space, which is open to the public, with new artists every one to three months, the program contributes opportunities for dialogue, events, and classes to the community.