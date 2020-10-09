Canal Street Art Gallery spotlights Carol Keiser

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents Represented Artist Spotlight Carol Keiser Oct. 1-31. The Represented Artist Spotlight is the Gallery’s new way to feature individual artists and continue its mission of finding innovative ways to support the making, sharing, and seeing of art.

Everyone is invited to participate in our virtual gallery event live on Facebook Friday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m. You can also visit the gallery’s online viewing room at www.canalstreetartgallery.com to experience this new interactive format.

In this exhibit, Carol Keiser shares paintings done “Out and About – Three Miles From Home” while quarantining during stay-at-home orders. For Keiser, painting the landscape represents acceptance of herself through her observations of the world around her.

“During this Covid pandemic, I have enjoyed walking in my local area of Vermont. I have been observing the change of seasons, the change of light, from spring to summer and now to fall. Looking closely at what is near to home has inspired these recent paintings. They are a kind of meditation as well as a visual diary of my daily life during quarantine,” says Keiser.

The third annual “A World Suspended in Color” fine art glass show is still on view now through Nov. 14, featuring glass artists Clare Adams, Lucy Burgamini, Robert Burch, Nicholas Kekic, Hans Schepker, and Chris Sherwin.

Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Private appointments may be scheduled. Masks are required. There is a four-person capacity for private appointments and a two-person capacity for walk-ins.

For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.