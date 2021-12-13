Canal Street Art Gallery participates in Not Just Men’s Night

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Friday, Dec. 17, from 4-8 p.m., Canal Street Art Gallery is participating in Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance’s Not Just Men’s Night, a festive evening of local shopping, dining, music, art, and more.

All events are free and open to the public. At the art gallery, we will have warm refreshments and cookies. Stop by our heated tent for some window shopping or meet our “Art for All” seasonal group show artists with Live Artist Talk at 6 p.m., which will also stream on Facebook and our website.

The fourth annual “Art for All” showcases artwork from over 20 artists, including CSAG’s represented artists Spaulding Dunbar, Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, Kim Grall, Marcie Maynard, Jeanne McMahan, Lisa McNealus, Charles Norris-Brown, MC Noyes, Phyllis Rosser, Melissa Rubin, Rodrica Tilley, and John van de Does; six returning artists Robert Burch, Susu Gadbois, Deedee Jones, Carla Liguori, Mark Ragonesse, and Chris Sherwin; and introducing Evgenia Blossom, Medora Hebert, Caroline Ryan Morgan, and Sandy Pond.

“Art for All” is on view through Jan. 15, 2022.

This popular group show supports the gallery’s mission to represent and exhibit contemporary artists in all styles and mediums and to offer an open space where all creative voices may be heard. All the while keeping the purchase of original art attainable to all collectors while fostering the creative economy and community development. This holiday season, the CSAG is donating 1% of profits to a fund for the maintenance of existing public art in Rockingham.

Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St., in Bellows Falls, is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.