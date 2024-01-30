Canal Street Art Gallery open call for “Spring Salon”

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The “Spring Salon,” an exhibition hung in the floor-to-ceiling salon style, is open to all artists of all levels to submit original artwork for exhibition. This is the third edition of the “Spring Salon.” The show is open March 17 – June 3.

Image submissions for the “Spring Salon” are due Feb. 26. Artists may submit one to three artworks. Submission is free. The exhibition fee is a sliding scale for one, two, or three artworks. Artwork delivery is on March 6. To submit, visit www.canalstreetartgallery.com/call-for-entry-spring-salon.html.

The Canal Street Art Gallery’s “Spring Salon” brings this classical way of showing art into the contemporary age. The art show is inclusive of all art. The opportunity to exhibit is open to the public. The “Spring Salon” celebrates the abundance and diversity of art created by artists every day. Artists of all career levels, experience, and with or without formal training, exhibit their artwork.

The Salon, which was popular in the 19th century, can offer the public a unique chance to view art from many more talented local and regional artists than a typical modern group show. At their start, one of the goals of the original Royal Academy Salons was to provide venues where artists, including emerging artists, could show their work and garner patronage. The historic way of installation means art is hung closely together on the wall, with sizes and artists interspersed throughout the exhibit. Before the contemporary gallery and art fair, it was also common in Europe and America to hang both museum and private collections in the floor-to-ceiling manner.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street, in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the “Spring Salon” or Canal Street Art Gallery, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.