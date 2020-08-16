Canal Street Art Gallery is open to walk-in visitors

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Friday, Aug. 21, Canal Street Art Gallery will welcome walk-in visitors back into the gallery with its recognizable yellow “open” flag. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and private appointments may still be scheduled. Masks are required. There is a four-person capacity for private appointments, and a two-person capacity for walk-ins. Thank you for supporting artists and buying local artwork.

Also, on Aug. 21, join the virtual gallery event on Bellows Falls Third Friday Gallery Night on Facebook at 6 p.m. The 2020 Vermont Summer Group Show is offering regional artists’ works in all mediums, styles, and subject matters, and is on view to the public through Sept. 12.

The 21 artists and their mediums in this year’s show include: Clare Adams, enamel painted glass; Penelope Arms, oil and acrylic painting; Zoee Blossom, cyanotype prints; Jean Cannon, oil and acrylic painting; Sloane Dawson, found object sculpture; Spaulding Dunbar, original photography; Carolyn Enz Hack, metal and mixed media sculpture; Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, oil painting; Susan Gadbois, needle-felted wool sculpture; Kim Grall, painted mixed media sculpture; Corinne Greenhalgh, oil painting; Felicity Haselton, mixed media painting; Deedee Jones, pastel painting; Carol Keiser, acrylic painting; Susan MacNeil, acrylic painting; Jeanne McMahan, oil painting; Lisa Eckhardt McNealus, acrylic painting; Charles Norris-Brown, ink drawing, ink wash, and watercolor painting; M.C. Noyes, oil painting; Rodrica Tilley, pastel painting; and Kathleen Zimmerman, serigraphic prints.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, Vt. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.