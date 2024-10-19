Canal Street Art Gallery grows with eight artist studios

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents the Working Artist Program, providing local artists with a self-curated exhibition and work space within a gallery setting. The gallery is pleased to announce the expansion of this program from its current number of three artists, to a total number of eight artist studios. The program offers visitors a unique and personal experience by introducing them directly to artists, their artworks, their materials, and practices. Participating artists have the opportunity to provide the community with free public events and private learning opportunities such as artist talks, lectures, demonstrations, and classes.

The eight studios comprising the Working Artist Program range in size from 28 square feet to 77 square feet, each with 12-24 linear feet of wall space. Artists provide their own studio furniture, tools, and supplies. This makes for a range of affordable monthly exhibition fees, all with flexible predetermined lengths of time.

Customers may purchase any artwork in the gallery during open hours using the gallery website to process credit card payments, and with the assistance of the working artist present. Artists processing their own sales pay no commission to the gallery, sales processed through the gallery pay the gallery and the assisting artist a small commission.

Beginning Nov. 15, the gallery will be open to the public Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Bellows Falls Third Friday Gallery Nights, 6-8 p.m.; and Vermont Open Studio Weekends in the spring and fall. Working artists will staff the gallery each with publicized hours. Working artists have gallery access from Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Sunday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Canal Street Art Gallery is located at 23 Canal Street, in historic downtown Bellows Falls, Vt., and is open Tuesday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. For more information about the Working Artist Program, or the gallery, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.