Canal Street Art Gallery “Art for All” seasonal group show

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents “Art for All” seasonal group show, sharing the gifts from the many artists of our region and marking the gallery’s fourth year. The show is open from Nov. 20 through Jan. 23. On Nov. 20, join the virtual gallery event on Bellows Falls Third Friday gallery night, live on Facebook at 6 p.m.

The 2020 “Art for All” show is Canal Street Art Gallery’s 20th exhibition since it opened in November 2017. This show will feature 154 original pieces from local artists, including Clare Adams, Jean Cannon, Spaulding Dunbar, Nancy Fitz-Rapalje, Carol Keiser, Jeanne McMahan, Lisa McNealus, Charles Norris-Brown, MC Noyes, Phyllis Rosser, and Matthew Saxton. CSAG is honored to make available artwork from 11 returning artists, including Penelope Arms, Lucy Bergamini, Zoee Blossom, Robert Burch, Kim Grall, Deedee Jones, Nicholas Kekic, Marcie Maynard, Susan McNulty, Chris Sherwin, and Jeffery Spring. In addition, we are pleased to introduce artwork by Alexandra Fraser, Pat McPike, and Gretchen Seifert.

This popular group show supports the gallery’s mission to represent and exhibit contemporary artists in all styles and mediums and to offer an open space where all creative voices may be heard. The importance of supporting the local creative economy is more evident than ever this holiday season. To raise awareness and money for public art, the gallery is donating 1% of profits to a fund for the maintenance of existing public art in Rockingham.

Canal Street Art Gallery, 23 Canal St. in Bellows Falls, is open Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com, or check out Facebook or Instagram @canalstreetartgallery.