Calling all local artists to VAULT Open Wall Show

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – All local artists are invited to show their work at Gallery at the VAULT in our non-juried Open Wall Show. There is no fee. The theme for our next show is “Full Spectrum.”

This is a great opportunity for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time as well as for seasoned artists.

Please bring work that is framed and wired for hanging and acceptable for viewing by all ages. Artists can bring in two works if they are 18-by-20 inches or smaller, or one if it is larger. Sculpture, jewelry, pottery, and fiber art are welcome along with the paintings and photos.

Please bring the artwork in Wednesday, July 21; Friday, July 23; or Saturday, July 24 during open hours. The show will run from July 28 to Oct. 13.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible.