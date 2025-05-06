Calling all local artists

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. — You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in its Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is great opportunity for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time, as well as for seasoned artists.

The next show’s theme is “Treasures of the Earth,” which will be on display from May 21 – July 16. You can bring in two works if they are 18 inches by 20 inches or smaller; or one if it is larger. Sculpture, pottery, etc. are appreciated just as much as wall art. The work needs to be suitable for viewing by all ages. Wire on the back of wall art is needed for our hanging system. The time to bring in your creation is Wednesday-Saturday, May 14-17, between 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information, call 802-885-711, come into Gallery at the VAULT at 68 Main Street, Springfield, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit Facebook, Instagram, or www.galleryvault.org. The VAULT is open Wednesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.