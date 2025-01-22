Calligraphy workshop at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – With love in the air and Valentine’s Day around the corner, come learn basic calligraphy pen techniques through writing “Love” in three different scripts – Italic, Gothic, and uncial – with Jorika Stockwell, at Gallery at the VAULT, on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

If you already know calligraphy, advanced techniques can be covered. We will briefly review the history of the scripts and calligraphy through the ages. At the end, you will have a valentine card to gift your loved one.

All supplies are provided. If you wish to continue practicing calligraphy at home, Pilot Parallel 2.4 mm pens will be available for purchase at cost. You can also bring your own nibs/pens/ink if desired.

The cost of the workshop is discounted for gallery members. Register by Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street, Springfield, and is open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Friday, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit our www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Gallery at the VAULT is handicap accessible.