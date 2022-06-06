Calligraphy at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Back by popular demand, Gallery at the VAULT is offering Traditional Chinese Calligraphy with Jonathan Root on Saturday, June 25 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. This promises to be a relaxing and most enjoyable class.

Learn the basics of Chinese calligraphy, focusing on the work of Ou Yang Xun, one of the great calligraphers of the Tang Dynasty. You will learn the basics of character development, stroke order, and structural integrity. Calligraphy is a meditative practice, which focuses the spirit into the brush, each stroke reflecting the state of mind of the writer.

Jonathan Root grew up in Chester, Vt. He learned Chinese calligraphy in China, where he lived for two years. He has been practicing and studying for six, and currently lives in Chester. You can see a sample of his work in the Open Wall Room.

Bring your own brush, but Jonathan will have extras. Ink, paper weight and felt mat will be provided. Register by Wednesday, June 22.

For more information please call Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main St., Springfield. We are open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Contact by calling 802-885-7111, emailing galleryvault@vermontel.net, visiting www.galleryvault.org, or following on Meta. Handicap accessible.