Call for fall festival vendors

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mark your calendars for Saturday, Sept. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for a Fall Fest at the Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, 21 Fairground Rd., in Springfield. This prime location is a great spot to set up your flea market, produce, or craft table. Booth vendor spaces are available for purchase and tables can be rented for an additional price.

Food will be available, and the Springfield Stringers will perform from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The festival is a rain or shine event. Booth space is 10-by-10 feet and vendors must provide their own canopies and plan accordingly for the weather. Set up time Sept. 25 is 7:30-8:45 a.m. Vendors may drive up and park at their booth space. Please email uuspringfieldvt@gmail.com or call 802-324-9465 to reserve a spot.