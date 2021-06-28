Brownsville Independence Day celebrations

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – The grand Brownsville Independence Day Celebration is Saturday, July 3. From 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be a full schedule of activities in the village. Brownsville Community Church will host a community breakfast from 8:30-10 a.m. Also enjoy lively music, games, a bouncy house, and diverse food vendors. The arts & crafts sale and a book sale will take place inside the Town Hall. Independence Day Committee is also selling IDC t-shirts at the Town Hall.

The Gala Parade starts at 1 p.m. and will feature the Shriners Clown Unit. Parade lineup is at 12:30 p.m., and there will be a road closure from 12:30-1:30 p.m. on the Brownsville-Hartland Road with a detour via Bible Hill and Shedsville roads during this time. After the parade, youth who would like to participate in the Pledge of Allegiance at the Tribute Park sign and flag will receive a free frozen treat. The daytime activities in the village will take place rain or shine on Saturday.

In the evening, join us at Ascutney Outdoors from 6-9 p.m. to enjoy music, food vendors, family picnics (no barbecues), and spectacular fireworks at dusk. The rain date for fireworks is Monday, July 5.

In line with state Covid-19 guidance, masks are optional. However, if you are feeling under the weather, please wear a mask or stay home.

Participating organizations include West Windsor Volunteer Fire Department, the Windsor Police Department, the West Windsor Historical Society, the Mary L. Blood Library, Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society, Brownsville Community Church, Ascutney Outdoors, Mt. Ascutney Hospital, the Moonlighters Snowmobile Club, American Pie Pizza, Lazy Cow Ice Cream, and more.

We’d like to recognize the generous sponsors, including American Legion Windsor Post 25, DLX Excavating, Dark Horse Realty, Doolittle’s Print Serve, 4 Generations, Ennis Construction, Holiday Inn Mount Ascutney Resort, Kurtzhalz Excavation, Leland Company, Martin Delaney & Ricci Law, Mascoma Bank, Mt. Ascutney Hospital, Parris Hill Farm, Pizza Chef of Windsor, Prudent Living, Seth Warren Real Estate, Tami’s Head Lines, Windsor Station Restaurant, and Windsor Wine and Spirits.

If you would like to volunteer, contact BrownsvilleIDC@gmail.com. To make a donation, please go to www.fundrazr.com/BrownsvilleIDC or mail a check made payable to “Brownsville IDC” to P.O. Box 37, Brownsville, VT 05037.