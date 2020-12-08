Brownsville Community Church hosts live nativity

BROWNSVILLE, Vt. – On Sunday, Dec. 13, the community will have the opportunity to enjoy a recorded narration of the Christmas story complete with Mary, Joseph, the crèche with baby Jesus, angels, wise men, and shepherds while circling the church driveway. As you enter the drive, you will be handed a pre-recorded CD by masked and gloved “ushers.” The story on the CD will coincide with what you see, will be interspersed with beautiful Christmas music, and is something you can take home and enjoy year after year.

Thank you to volunteers for making possible one more free to the public Christmas event for all to enjoy.

On Thursday, Dec. 24, there will be a Christmas Eve service outside the Brownsville Community Church at 7 p.m. The service will include special music from guest Ben Fuller and more. The service will also be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/brownsvillecommunitychurch.

The Brownsville Community Church is located on the 66 Brownsville-Hartland Rd., between Albert Bridge School and the West Windsor Town Hall. For more information, email bcchurchvt@gmail.com or visit www.brownsvilleumc-vt.org.