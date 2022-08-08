Breanna Elaine performs at Stage 33

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Breanna Elaine will be performing on Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at 7 p.m. at the Stage 33 Live listening room at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. There will be a discounted price for advance tickets through the Stage 33 website, and limited seating.

Breanna Elaine’s earthy folk with rock and jazz flavorings has been making waves and garnering praise, with comparisons to Jewel, Alanis Morissette, and Stevie Nicks. Elaine was born and raised in Brattleboro, where she played violin and bass, and sang for a group that performed in soup kitchens. She moved to Northampton in her teens, where she played in bands and sang in a choir featuring African folk music and other genres. At 18, she moved to the Rutland area. She is currently recording a new studio album.

According to the performer’s preference, masks are optional. Tickets are available at www.stage33live.com, or at the door.