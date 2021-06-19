BrattRock seeks youth bands and musicians for Sept. 25 festival

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – BrattRock, a youth rock festival organized by Youth Services, is seeking bands and solo musical artists from around New England to take the stage at 118 Elliot in downtown Brattleboro Saturday, Sept. 25. This is BrattRock 2021, the sixth annual Brattleboro Youth Rock Festival and the first live festival since before the pandemic.

Performances will take place between 5-10 p.m. on an outdoor stage with indoor stage available for inclement weather. Gates open to the public at 4:30 p.m. In addition to up to five continuous hours of live music, the festival will feature food vendors, arts and crafts activities, and games. All are invited to attend this fun-for-all-ages community event.

Any interested youth performer and bands – most band members should be ages 20 and under – are invited to audition by sending a YouTube video of a rehearsal or performance to info@brattrock.org. The deadline for auditions is July 15, with finalists being selected by Aug. 1. For more information, contact Samantha French at 603-903-2283.