LUDLOW, Vt. – Calling all bakers. The Black River Academy Museum will be hosting its first block party of the summer on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 5–9 p.m. in Ludlow, Vt., on Depot Street. There will be a baking contest for both adults and children. Winners will be acknowledged on social media and in the newspaper, winning first, second, and third prizes.

Interested parties can call Georgia at 802-975-0017 by July 1 for registration.