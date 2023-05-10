BRACC community art night

LUDLOW, Vt. – BRACC invites families and kids of all ages to come celebrate Vermont’s Youth Appreciation Month with a community art night. Come to the Ludlow Fletcher Memorial Library on Wednesday, May 17, any time from 4-7 p.m. for some creative fun and free pizza. You can make vision board collages with scrap paper, paint markers, glitter, stickers, and more. Art supplies, snacks, and refreshers will all be provided, and everyone is encouraged to bring some of their own old magazines and newspapers. This event is free and open to the public. Please RSVP to info@braccvt.org.