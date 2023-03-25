Boot Pro Bombers finish first

LUDLOW, Vt. – “The Boot Pro Bombers finished in first place in the Cruickshank (fastest time) division, at the Okemo locals innkeepers racing series. This win not only comes with bragging rights for the summer, It also includes the Cruikshank division trophy. It has been passed around to various local businesses since the early eighties!

The trophy and all its engraved team history will live at the Boot Pro until the final party in March 2024, where “The Bombers” will hope to take it home againt. If anyone is interested in taking a walk down memory lane, stop in the shop and check it out.