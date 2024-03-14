Bookmaking at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Do you like handmade books? Well, here is a chance to make and decorate your own folded books with Deborah Stuart at Gallery at the VAULT on March 23, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Participants will work with various tools and papers to make two to three small, unique books suitable for pocket jotters and notebooks. Basic bookmaking techniques will include working with a variety of papers folded in interesting and varied ways. There will be a rich selection of art materials with which to decorate pages and covers. All will go home with several books they have created, and knowledge of how to continue making books on their own.

Please register by Wednesday, March 20. Gallery at the VAULT is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield, and is open Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Fridays, from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook page. Gallery at the VAULT is ADA accessible.