Bondeko at Bandwagon Summer Series

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Maine-based multicultural collaboration Bondeko on Saturday, July 6, at 6 p.m., at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney.

Bondeko is the unlikely collaboration of neighbors in Portland, Maine’s migrant community: an Albanian crooner, a Guinian drummer, a French singer-songwriter, and a Latin musician from Texas.

The result is a mix of hypnotic Roma melodies, festive Cumbia rhythms, Malenke sing-alongs, and relentless Balkan tempos, peppered with heartwarming waltzes, and maybe even a lullaby in Portunhol if the vibe is right.

“All of the members of the band are immigrants from various countries, creating a sound unlike any heard before. They’re able to dip into their unique musical traditions to create something unique,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “This project shows the power of what immigration brings to our country – diverse, unique perspectives. This one is a model for how we are stronger together.”

Each performance is a celebration of the joy of working across cultures with bandmates you may not even share a language in common with. And the night is never complete without some audience participation.

Bondeko is proudly from Portland, Maine, proudly international, and proudly multigenerational.

This concert is funded in part by the New England States Touring Program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.

The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. More than 20 performances, ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater will take place at ballfields, farms, and parks throughout Windham County. Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold on site, including the return of the hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails. Bring a picnic and a blanket or fold-up chair to enjoy our concerts.

Cooper Field is located at 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org; kids under 12 get in free. For more information, visit the website or call 802-387-0102.

