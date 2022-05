LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Academy Museum will open on Saturday, June 4 from 12–4 p.m. Come see our new exhibit on the Black River High School. This exhibit has been designed by former teachers Sue Pollender and Stephanie Rowe with help from volunteers Cheryl Gurdak, Carol Hastings, and Bruno Broza. The exhibit showcases the school from its beginning in 1938 until its closing in 2020. The museum will be open this summer, Thursday through Saturday, 12–4 p.m.