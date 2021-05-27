Birds and Blooms on the Proctorsville Green

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – On Saturday, June 26, from 12-5 p.m., take an afternoon stroll on the Proctorsville Green, visit your friends and neighbors, and enjoy an amazing collection of artful objects for your home and garden.

Birds & Blooms is the first annual display of original birdhouses, gift certificates for garden design, nature photography, unique pottery, potted plants, garden tools, stained glass and more. Some items will be tagged, and some will be sold in a silent auction.

For a sneak preview, watch for a display at People’s Bank in Ludlow and updates on the Cavendish Streetscapes Facebook page. Cavendish is the town of hidden talents so come for the big reveal, celebrating what your neighbors have created.