“Bigs and Littles” art show at Howell Studio

WALPOLE, N.H. – “Bigs and Littles,” a one-day exhibition of abstract art, will enliven the Howell Studio on Old Keene Road in Walpole, N.H., on June 29. In a novel pricing scheme, the works will be sold by the square inch.

The works, by Walpole artists David Howell and Bill Reed, are lively abstractions, Reed’s mostly in miniature, and Howell’s as big as 30 inches by 40 inches. The prices are figured at 65 cents per square inch, or, in the case of many of Reed’s, per cubic inch.

Both Howell and Reed have been making art for most of their lives. Howell was also a research geologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, and a professor at Stanford. In retirement, he has been a leader of the Windham World Affairs Council and the Walpole International Affairs Discussion Group, a trustee of the Brattleboro Museum, and an active member of the Walpole Artisans Cooperative. A wine aficionado, Howell consults with vintners in California, and regularly leads tours of wine-producing areas in this country and abroad.

Reed has been a teacher of art, writing, and especially French language in Vermont schools and colleges. He and his wife Lynne owned Misty Valley Books in Chester, Vt., for many years, before retiring to Walpole eight years ago.

The exhibition at the Howell Studio off Old Keene Road, a mile south of downtown Walpole, will be open on June 29, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.