Big Woods Voices in Saxtons River

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts is pleased to announce a concert by Big Woods Voices (BWV) on Sunday, May 21, at 4 p.m., on the historic MSA stage in Saxtons River. Tickets are available either at the door, or online at www.mainstreetarts.org.

This concert celebrates the release of BWV’s new CD, “Big Woods Voices: Poetry in Harmony,” featuring Will Danforth’s beautiful musical arrangements of poems. BWV revels in a cappella vocal harmony through arrangements grown from American roots genres, world folk styles, poets old and new, and Danforth’s deep creative well. From heart-stopping to foot-stomping, prayerful to fun-filled, dissonant to dulcet, Big Woods Voices brings the spirit of southern Vermont to life through rich harmonies and soulful interpretations.

The Voices are, from high to low, Amanda Witman, founder of the Brattleboro Pub Sing; Becky Graber, director of the Brattleboro Women’s Chorus; Will Danforth, an award-winning, multi-instrumental solo acoustic artist; and Alan Blood, long-time member of area groups such as the Blanche Moyse Chorale, I Cantori, Blue Moon, and House Blend.

More information is available at www.bigwoodsvoices.com, or contact BWV at bigwoodsvoices@gmail.com. To order digital and print CDs, go to www.bigwoodsvoices.bandcamp.com.