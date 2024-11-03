BFOH Indie Filmmaker Showcase to screen “Sara’s Circus”

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Slate Roof Films and Bellows Falls Films presents the independent family film “Sara’s Circus” at the Bellows Falls Opera House (BFOH) on Sunday, Nov. 10. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and screening begins at 3 p.m., followed by a Q&A.

Sara’s Circus follows 20-year circus veteran and single mother Sara Greene as she attempts to create the first woman-founded tented circus, with her daughter Gigi by her side. From casting the show, to training animals, to setting up the tent, Greene races to complete her dream so that the one person who matters most can join her under the Big Top before time runs out. The film was just screened at the 2024 Monadnock International Film Festival (MONIFF) in Keene, N.H., and won the Audience Award for Best Feature Documentary.

Slate Roof Films is a full-service production company based in New Hampshire, focusing on people and their stories, documentary, narrative, commercials, and branded content. Sara’s Circus is Slate Roof Films’ second full-length documentary. Meagan Frappiea is editor, director, and animator, with a background in sound editing. She started her career at Ken Burns’ Florentine Films, where she grew her love for documentary. Bryant Naro is a cinematographer, director, tech guru, and Florentine Films alum. He’s served as cinematographer for feature documentaries, commercials, web series, and other projects.

The Bellows Falls Opera House is a municipally owned film and live event venue located in the heart of Bellows Falls. In an effort to provide accessible opportunities for independent filmmakers to screen their films in a fully operational theater, the Bellows Falls Opera House has created BFFilms, in special arrangement with Rockingham Entertainment Development (RED).

Ticket sales will be handled through the Bellows Falls Opera House website, www.bellowsfallsoperahouse.com. For more information or to explore booking your independent film, contact Susan MacNeil at susan@svidol.com.