Best of Vermont Summer Festival music lineup

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Best of Vermont Summer Festival is thrilled to announce the talented musicians and artists set to take the stage at this year’s festival on Aug. 24 and 25. Celebrating the essence of summer in Vermont, the festival promises a delightful showcase of the state’s finest offerings, including handcrafted artisan products, local cheeses, maple treats, ice cream, craft beverages, Vermont specialty foods, woodwork, fine art, agriculture demos, kids’ activities, antique tractor displays, and much more.

Now in its fourth year, the annual festival will feature an impressive five-act musical lineup, blending folk, funk, pop, rock, country, bluegrass, and soul. Kicking off the musical performances on Saturday, Aug. 24, the Bear Mountain Boys will serenade the audience with their acoustic trio performance, followed by the Rustie Bus Band, and the enchanting Celtic tunes of Gypsy Reel.

Sunday, Aug. 25, promises to be another musical treat, with performances by the talented Ida Mae Specker, Brooks Hubbard, and Jay Nash. Ida Mae Specker, a third-generation fiddle player, will set the tone for the morning, followed by a wonderful afternoon with musical duo Brooks Hubbard and Jay Nash, nationally touring artists from the Northeast.

The Best of Vermont Summer Festival, located at Okemo Field (Bixby Field), offers a picturesque setting in the Green Mountains for two days of outdoor music, along with delicious culinary tastes in the dining tent, food trucks, lots to explore in the artisan tent, and over 100 festival vendors. Attendees can also enjoy a refreshing drink at the beer garden while listening to music and exploring the incredible expansive selection of local vendors, showcasing the best that Vermont has to offer.

For more information, visit www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival.

The Best of Vermont Summer Festival is hosted by the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce, along with presenting sponsor Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, and many partners throughout the region: Cota & Cota, Engel & Volkers Okemo, Meiomi Wines, Okemo Mountain Resort, Brewfest Beverage Co., AV Innovations, Inside Edge Rentals at Okemo, One Credit Union, William Raveis Vermont Properties, The Vermont Country Store, Berkshire Bank, LaValley Building Supply, Master Plumbing & Heating Inc., and Diamond Point Wealth Partners.