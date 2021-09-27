“Bessie’s Story – Watching the Lights Go Out” is next OLLI program

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Tom Farmen, with his chocolate lab dog, Bessie, will present the next Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program Tuesday, Oct 5 at 2 p.m. at the Nolan-Murray Center in Springfield.

“Bessie’s Story – Watching the Lights Go Out” is an inspiring story about this charming, brave, unpretentious dog who gradually loses her eyesight. Tom wrote a book about the experience and will lead the audience from the original diagnosis of terminal blindness for his beloved four-year-old pet through the two-and-a-half-year transition to sightlessness. We’ll realize how Bessie unwittingly became an expert mentor and teacher for the high wire act of growing older with grace and optimism. Their book will be available for purchase at the event.

Tom and his wife Ashley come to us with an educator’s background. He was the Headmaster at the Ramsey Hall School in Connecticut where they worked in partnership for over four decades. Now living in New Hampshire, they pursue outdoor interests as well as being active volunteers.

OLLI Springfield is pleased to be able to again host in-person programs. Due to the changing current situation of Covid-19, the University of Vermont requires that all attendees wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

OLLI, affiliated with the University of Vermont, is a local membership program geared towards seniors 50 years and older who want to engage in meaningful learning “just for the fun of it!” People of all ages are welcome to attend.

The OLLI series programs are selected with input from the local members and carry varied themes from semester to semester including history, art, music, literature, health, nature, science, travel, and current events.

There is a Membership Series Special Fee for this Fall 2021. Non-members are welcome and encouraged to attend individual programs for a single program fee. We can no longer take any payments at the door. All attendees and members must pre-register prior to the start of the program. Registration can be done online by going to www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.

If you prefer to register by mail, send your name, address, phone number, and email address and indicate full series membership or which specific program(s) you wish to attend. Mail this information and your check, made out to University of Vermont-OLLI, to OLLI at UVM, 460 South Prospect St, Burlington, VT 05401. For registration assistance, please call 802-656-5817

The complete Springfield program list is available online at www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield.

Our thanks go out to local benefactor, Barbara Sanderson. OLLI online Distinguished Speakers Series is also available by Zoom. Information is at www.learn.uvm.edu/olli.