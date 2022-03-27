Berklee World Strings, directed by Eugene Friesen, presents “Bright Colors on Dark Canvas”

PUTNEY, Vt. – On Sunday, April 3, 2022 at 3 p.m., Berklee World Strings, directed by Eugene Friesen, will present a program of original work at Next Stage Arts in Putney, Vt.

The concert will include an original suite for soloists and strings by Palestinian composer and cellist Naseem Alatrash, music that will spotlight Naseem’s extraordinary improvising in Arabic style, along with jazz virtuosi pianist Chase Morrin, and percussionist George Lernis.

Berklee World Strings is made up of string players from all around the world who bring unique musical backgrounds and styles into a cohesive and original whole. The orchestra’s Vermont program will include new work by three current members: Chilean violinist Brian Urra’s “Dignidad Para Todos;” violinist and violist Rebecca MacInnes will be featured in her spirited arrangement of Transylvanian folk melodies; Maine fiddler Helen Newell will be the soloist in her original piece “7:08.”

For more information and ticketing prices, visit www.nextstagearts.org.