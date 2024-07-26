Benson’s Chevrolet Classic Movie Night

LUDLOW, Vt. – Benson’s Chevrolet is excited to announce a free community event, “Movie Night Under the Stars,” on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 8:30 p.m. The dealership will transform its outdoor space into a drive-in theater experience, featuring the iconic 1986 action drama “Top Gun.”

Top Gun is a thrilling film that captured the hearts of millions with its high-flying aerial stunts, memorable characters, and iconic soundtrack. The movie follows the story of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a daring young naval aviator who pushes the limits in training at the prestigious Top Gun Fighter Weapons School.

“We’re thrilled to bring our community together for a night of fun and nostalgia,” said Geroge Benson Jr., owner of Benson’s Chevrolet. “We believe that creating memorable experiences is just as important as providing exceptional automotive service, and we can’t wait to share this special evening with everyone.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, and picnic spreads. Benson’s Chevrolet will provide complimentary popcorn and refreshments to enhance the moviegoing experience.

Benson’s Chevrolet is committed to serving the surrounding Ludlow community with top-quality vehicles, exceptional customer service, and a dedication to giving back. For more information, please visit www.bensonschevy.com, or call 802-228-4000.