Bellows Falls Woman’s Club plan May fundraiser

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Bellows Falls Woman’s Club members will gather on April 11 at the United Church, located at 8 School St., beginning at 1:30 p.m., for a program on container gardening led by Nellie Haskell of Terra Flora.

At the March 14 meeting, members heard a presentation by Betsy Thurston, executive director of the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance. She described several ongoing and new initiatives designed to enhance the beauty of the village and to raise community spirit. At the meeting, preliminary plans for the May 7 Afternoon Tea and Raffle fundraiser were made. Proceeds are earmarked for the high school scholarship. More details will be forthcoming. Members brought in several bags of nonperishable food and personal care products, which were donated to Our Place Drop-in Center.

Members attended the annual art show, luncheon, and musical presentation at Bellows Falls Union High School on April 4. The club is proud to have sponsored this event for many years, over which it has awarded cash prizes to students in a prejudged art show. A donation was made to the school Family and Consumer Science Department, which provided a luncheon, and also to the choral and instrumental music departments.

The Annual Meeting of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs of Vermont will be held in Castleton on April 15. Local club members will attend.

Area women interested in joining the club and helping with its projects may contact Sally McGaffigan at frankmcgaffigan@comcast.net. The club meets on the second Tuesday of each month, September through May, at the United Church beginning at 1:30 p.m.

The club is a member of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC), whose signature project is Domestic and Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention.