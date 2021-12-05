BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Visit Bellows Falls as we #LightUpBF Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. We will turn on the snowflake lights in the square and the Christmas tree at the Brown-Fuller Memorial Park to start the Bellows Falls Parade of Lights. Come watch almost 30 vehicles decked out with lights and music parade through Bellows Falls. The route begins on Henry Street and will continue north through the Square to end on Williams Street.

The Bellows Falls Parade of Lights is an outdoor event. There is ample room on all sidewalks from Henry to Williams streets for people to safely spread out and watch the parade. There are many places to park your car along the route to watch from inside your vehicle.

Following Vermont guidelines for Covid-19 protocols, www.healthvermont.gov, we ask that visitors stay outdoors when you can, keep groups small, when indoors wear a mask, avoid crowded spaces, and consider getting tested before and after an event.

The Bellows Falls Parade of Lights is an all-weather event. We suggest you dress for cold weather and keep your family safely on the sidewalks and out of the streets, as nothing will be thrown from any vehicle in the parade. The Parade of Lights is a nighttime event; consider carrying flashlights or headlamps for your safety.

On Saturday, many merchants will stay open later, including Rockingham Roasters and Village Square Booksellers. Santa will be at Allen Brothers Farm Market in the greenhouse from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Bellows Falls Rotary Club is sponsoring a free holiday showing of “Abominable” at 3 p.m. in the Bellows Falls Opera House.

Entries for the Parade of Lights include the Bellows Falls Police and Fire, Rockingham and Westminster Highway, Windham County Sheriff, All Seasons Construction, Catamount Truck & Trailer Repair, Bellows Falls Rotary Club, Decamp Plumbing & Heating, Brent Austin, James Plumbing & Heating, Lyons & Tenney Timber Harvesting, Gideon Touissant, North Walpole Fire, Nicole Godfrey, Westminster Farms, BF Community Bike Project, Tom Call Excavation, Bill Potter, Stephanie Lawlor, Sue Stack, Larson’s Property Services, Cota Oil, Savage Trucking, Michelle Lowe, Bazin Farms, Kurn Hattin Homes, MJ’s Lawn Care & Landscape, and more.

For more information on the Bellows Falls Parade of Lights, find the event on Facebook at Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance and www.bellowsfallsvt.org.