Bellows Falls Opera House presents, “No Exit,” an independent short-film

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On March 9 at 7 p.m., the Bellows Falls Opera House will be showing, “No Exit,” an independent short-film written by Josh Morelli and directed by Alex Stradling.

“No Exit,” was produced by Fact TV and tells the story of three friends who are dealing with the aftermath of one, very bad night. The film was shot in the Vermont and New Hampshire areas and stars local and up-and-coming talent. A brief discussion panel will be held after the showing on opening night. Tickets and copies of the short-film will be sold at the door. All proceeds go to Bellows Falls Area Community Television. The film is dedicated to the memory of Samson Morelli.

For more information about the film, contact Fact TV at 802-463-1613 or email alex@fact8.com.