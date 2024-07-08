Bellows Falls Moose to Host Josh Mosher memorial benefit

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – On Saturday, July 13, from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m., the Bellows Falls Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 59 Westminster Street, will host a music celebration to honor the life of Josh Mosher, a local musician and Westminster-native who tragically lost his life in February.

A 1997 graduate of Bellows Falls Union High School, Josh was truly a boon for the community, a team player who was always willing to step up and donate his time and musical talents for any local cause, benefit, or fundraiser that crossed his path. Well, now it is the late Mr. Mosher’s family that deserves help in the wake of their tragic loss.

A few of Josh’s closest band mates were the one’s who stepped up, launching the “Josh Mosher Memorial Benefit” to celebrate the life of their friend and help ease the sudden financial burden placed on his family. This special twelve-hour “family friendly” event will feature seven local bands, many of which featuring musicians who had recorded and performed with Josh.

The Josh Mosher benefit band lineup will feature Just The Tip, from 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Off The Hook, from 12:30-1:30 p.m.; Rust And Ruin, from 2-3 p.m.; Tothar, from 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Curst, from 5-6 p.m.; Vale End, from 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Day To Attend, from 8-9 p.m.; and an “Open Jam Session” from 9:30-11 p.m. Josh’s music will also be played over the PA system throughout the day and in between band sets.

Admission for this all-ages celebration is free, however, donations are very much appreciated and all the proceeds from this event will go directly to the Mosher family. The Moose Lodge volunteer staff will have food available, including hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, drinks, and alcohol will be available with positive ID required. The staff will also be selling raffle tickets for multiple give-away drawings throughout the event, as well as a 50/50 raffle.

Because music meant so much to Josh, his band mates have gone the extra mile in order to create a special celebration for their friend. A special “compilation CD” will be made available at the event, featuring original songs that Josh played and sang on from all the bands he was a part of over a much too short, 20-year span. Again, all proceeds with go directly to the Mosher family.