BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Summer is just around the corner, and the Wild Goose Players, the Rotary Club of Bellows Falls, and local sponsors Mascoma Bank and M&T Bank, have teamed up to create the first annual Bellows Falls Festival – “The BFF.” Get ready for an unforgettable experience you won’t want to miss, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The BFF is a one-day event, but promises to be packed full of excitement and entertainment. The festival will take place outdoors at the Waypoint Center, located at 17 Depot Street in Bellows Falls, Vt. Food vendors Jamaican Jewelz, Bellows Falls Moose Club, Smokin’ Bowls, and Tito’s Taqueria will tantalize your taste buds. Adult beverages will be provided by Donavan’s, with lemonade and sweet treats available from Parks Place and the Bellows Falls Women’s Club.

But of course, the real highlight of the BFF will be the music and performances. The lineup of artists is truly impressive, and you will find something for everyone’s musical taste. From Ben Jennings Quartet’s funky dance grooves, to the Americana stories and dual harmonies of the Milk House Heaters, you will not be disappointed. Gaslight Tinkers and Blue Motel will round out the afternoon, and as we move toward evening, The Mammals will bring their indie-folk ballads and fiddle and banjo driven foot stompers. Then singer/songwriter Sarah Borges takes the stage with a gritty mix of country, blues, and roots rock. Her music, described as “walking that fine line between punk and country,” will get you out of your seat and dancing in the street.

In addition to the music lineup, there will be plenty of other local artists performing throughout the day. Be sure not to miss the much-anticipated performances from the Wild Goose Players and Keene Pride.

Tickets are on sale now and are priced to be affordable for everyone. Visit www.bellowsfallsfestival.org.

This is a family friendly event, so bring the kids and introduce them to the joys of live music. Don’t forget to bring a blanket or chair so you can relax and enjoy the music. Chairs under the big tent will be provided and will be on a first come, first serve basis.

This event promises to be a day to remember. So come on out, support the local music scene, and have a great time with family and friends.