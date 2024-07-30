Bear Mountain Boys in Proctorsville

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – The Bear Mountain Boys, a lively group of local musicians known for their unique fusion of rock classics and contemporary music, will continue the Wednesday evening summer concert series on Aug. 7, at 6 p.m., on the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville.

This dynamic group wins over audiences with spirited acoustic performances and infectious energy. Patrick Ross on guitar, Bob Kennedy on mandolin, and David Ladd on stand-up bass all contribute vocal harmony to melt your face off with jams and classics.

Whether they are covering timeless hits or debuting some of the latest tunes, everybody is guaranteed to have a rollicking good time.

Bring a picnic, visit with friends, or just sit back and listen to the music. Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant and Singleton’s General Store offer takeout food options and are located on or near the Green. Music brings people together and offers a fun way to enjoy the summer weather.

The Town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association are proud to deliver a summer of great music for the enjoyment of local residents and visitors alike.

As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to the Proctorsville Fire Hall at 513 Main Street. Please watch the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association’s Facebook page for further announcements. For more information, email cavendishcommunityconservation@gmail.com.

This concert is sponsored by Murdock’s on the Green Restaurant.