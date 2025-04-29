Barrier-free door at Fletcher Memorial Library

Surprise, this was certainly worth the wait. Fletcher Memorial Library’s rear entrance is automated becoming ADA compliant. A generous grant from the Anthony Marro Trust in Ludlow made this possible. To the right of the exterior door is a push pad. When pressed, the rear door will open and remain so for a few seconds. The push pad is synchronized with the interior door as well. It, too, will open in a few seconds. The wonder of technology. No worries, need more time? Once inside you will find on the fire panel wall two independent “arrow” push pads — one for each door. We cannot wait to hear what you think. The staff and trustees of Fletcher Memorial Library welcome everyone to experience our barrier-free entrance.

We would also like to thank Rob Stubbins Electrical, of Rutland, and Door Control Inc., for their expertise, wonderful workmanship and the care they took with the installation of the door openers.