Bandwagon Summer Series presents Yasser Tejeda

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Dominican jazz guitarist Yasser Tejeda on Saturday, May 25, at 6 p.m., at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney.

“This Bandwagon Series, we’re excited to have a lot more Latin-influenced artists like Yasser Tajeda,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Yasser was one of the headliners at this years’ GlobalFest at Lincoln Center, and when I saw his virtuosity on the guitar, his expression, and the joy he brought to the music of the Dominican Republic, I knew he’d be a great fit for our programming.”

Yasser Tejeda is an award-winning Dominican composer, guitarist, vocalist, and producer. According to Billboard, Tejeda is giving traditional folkloric music a new spin with jazz, rock, and Caribbean rhythms in “a frenzied celebration of ancestral union.” At the same time, Juan Luis Guerra, the most influential Dominican artist in the world, praised his mission, calling it a “marvelous example of what’s happening with Dominican music.” Yasser hopes to incite an awakening while inspiring new generations to explore, promote, and uplift their roots.

Tejeda has released three commercial albums, “La Madrugá” in 2023, “Kijombo” in 2019, and “Mezclansa” in 2009, with his group Palotré, while also surprising his followers with an acoustic EP called “Interior” in 2021. Mezclansa was dubbed one of the “100 essential recordings of Dominican music” by the Dominican National Association of Art Writers (Acroarte). His second album “Kijombo” received six awards from Dominican Republic’s Premios Indie, including Best Album. “La Madrugá,” which is Tejeda’s latest offering, features his latest collaboration with Vicente García, “En El Naranjo,” as well as the singles “Tu Ere’ Bonita” and “Todo Va a Marchar.”

The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. More than 20 performances, ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater, will take place at ballfields, farms, and parks throughout Windham County. Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold on site, including the return of the hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails. Bring a picnic and a blanket or fold-up chair to enjoy our concerts.

Cooper Field is located at 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org; kids under 12 enter for free. For more information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website.

Support for the Bandwagon Summer Series is provided by M&T Bank, Oak Meadow, The Porch Café & Catering, Brattleboro Reformer, and Barr Hill.