Bandwagon Summer Series presents Midwood

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents contemporary klezmer/rock ensemble Midwood on Saturday, June 1, at 6 p.m., at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney.

“Midwood is a who’s who of klezmer, jazz, and world music. Richie Barshay, the drummer, has played with Herbie Hancock and Chick Corea. The violinist, Jake Shulman-Ment, is one of the most sought-after klezmer and traditional violinists in the world,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “We’re bringing some of the old world to Putney for a klezmer dance party with Midwood. This one will be history in the making.”

Led by violinist Jake Shulman-Ment, Midwood is a contemporary klezmer/rock celebration of freedom and the Jewish tradition of wandering and migration. This new supergroup, featuring some of the most exciting young performers on the international world music stage, seamlessly traverses borders through original compositions, expansive improvisations on traditional melodies, and heart-wrenching reimaginings of Yiddish folk songs. Their debut album on Chant Records, “Out of the Narrows,” draws from deep Eastern European Jewish roots to explore the power of love, movement, and wilderness, to transform the human mind and heart.

Cooper Field is located at 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org; kids under 12 are free. For more information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website.