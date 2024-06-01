Bandwagon Summer Series presents Bristol Lightning

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents an odyssey of American music with Bristol Lightning on Saturday, June 8, at 6 p.m., at Cooper Field, 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney.

“Bluegrass from Tennessee from Grammy-award winning musicians – what’s not to love?” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Dave Eggar has been on stages around the world in pop, classical, jazz, and so many more settings. He’s an award-winning cellist who infuses a sense of virtuosity and freshness into the Bluegrass genre. We’re excited to host Bristol Lightning.”

In 1927, the first country music records were cut in Bristol, Tenn./Va., by ordinary people with ordinary stories, and the courage to create. Now, almost 100 years later, Bristol Lighting is born in the same town, celebrating the American stories of today. From Aaron Copland to American roots music, blues, bluegrass, and beyond, Bristol Lightning’s live shows take the audience on a high-energy adventure of bluegrass cello and mandolin, blues guitars, tap dance, and storytelling, weaving a powerful and poignant tapestry of the true creativity and resilience of the American spirit.

Bristol Lightning is the baby of cellist Dave Eggar. He’s a student of the great American composer Aaron Copland and the legendary cellist Yo Yo Ma. Eggar has performed, recorded, and arranged for artists across genres, including Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Frank Ocean, John Legend, Lewis Capaldi, Tony Bennett, and Andrea Bocelli, to name a few. He is a Grammy-nominated composer, has scored multiple films, and regularly performs in the classical and American roots music worlds. Dave teamed up with two-time Grammy nominee Phil Faconti (who has worked with Norah Jones and Foreigner) and Bristol locals Blake and Jamie Collins, to form Bristol Lightning.

The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. More than 20 performances ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater will take place at ballfields, farms, and parks throughout Windham County. Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold onsite, including the return of the hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails. Bring a picnic and a blanket or fold-up chair to enjoy our concerts.

Cooper Field is located at 41 Sand Hill Road in Putney. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.nextstagearts.org; kids under 12 free. For more information, visit website or call 802-387-0102.

This performance is sponsored in part by AARP Vermont. Support for the Bandwagon Summer Series is provided by M&T Bank, Oak Meadow, The Porch Cafe & Catering, Brattleboro Reformer, and Barr Hill.