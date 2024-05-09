Bandwagon Summer Series opens with Mehrnam Rastegari

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series opens its season with Persian musician Mehrnam Rastegari and Mediterranean surf trio Habbina Habbina on Saturday, May 18, at 6 p.m., at The Putney Inn, 57 Putney Landing Road in Putney.

“When we kick off the Bandwagon Series, we are looking for an artist that delivers on our Bandwagon promise of diversity, virtuosity, and creativity,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “Mehrnam is a rising star in the New York City world music scene. The pairing of Mehrnam and Habbina Habbina brings joy, dancing, and a unique sonic experience. People should come prepared to dance!”

Mehrnam Rastegari is a prominent Persian musician, film score composer, singer, violinist, and master Kamancheh player. She has been featured in some of the most prestigious music festivals worldwide, including GlobalFest, Secret Planet, and Ragas Live Festival in New York City; Fajr International Music Festival in Tehran, Iran; the World Music Expo in Tampere, Finland; the International Competition named after Tlep Aspantaiuly in Astana, Kazakhstan; and numerous concerts across the United States, Germany, Switzerland, France, Iran, and more.

The Brooklyn-based Mediterranean trio Habbina Habbina connects Brooklyn indie to Middle Eastern psychedelia and guitar twang mastery. Habbina Habbina plays what could be described as Mediterranean surf, with a surfing style that owes much to the Middle Eastern side of Dick Dale, or the Western side of Omar Khorshid. Habbina Habbina, named after a beloved song by Syrian singer Farid El-Atrache, takes its inspiration from Egyptian pop, Greek tunes, as well as all sorts of retro Mediterranean hits, James Bond Soundtracks, Umm Kulthum, Aris San, and many more.

The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running from early May through mid-October. More than 20 performances, ranging from a diverse group of musical styles, circus arts, dance, and theater, will take place at ballfields, farms, and parks throughout Windham County. Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold on site, including the return of the hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails. Bring a picnic and a blanket or fold-up chair to enjoy our concerts.

The Putney Inn is located at 57 Putney Landing Road in Putney. Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. For more information, call 802-387-0102 or visit the website above.

Support for the Bandwagon Summer Series is provided by M&T Bank, Oak Meadow, The Porch Cafe & Catering, Brattleboro Reformer, and Barr Hill.