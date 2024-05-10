“Baby Boom” to be shown in South Londonderry

SOUTH LONDONDERRY, Vt. – On Thursday, May 16, the light-hearted comedy “Baby Boom” will be shown at the South Londonderry Depot, on Route 100, at 7 p.m.

“Baby Boom” is the story of J.C., the Tiger Lady of Wall Street, who is “gifted” an infant and ultimately gives up fame and fortune in the business world for romance and motherhood in the hills of Vermont. The film stars Diane Keaton and Sam Shepard.

Filmed in 1987, much of “Baby Boom” was shot in Peru, Vt., and surrounding communities.

The presentation of “Baby Boom” will be the concluding movie to be shown in the spring 2024 Vermont Film Festival series. Others have included “The Trouble with Harry” and “Hallelujah the Hills.” The Vermont Film Festival is a joint production of the Friends of the West Trail, the Londonderry Arts and Historical Society, and the Weston Historical Society. Look for a resumption of the series in the fall.