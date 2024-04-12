Avant Vermont Dance presents series finale, “SEASONS: Spring”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Avant Vermont Dance concludes their yearlong performance series with “SEASONS: Spring” on Saturday, April 20, from 5-6 p.m., at Comtu Cascade Park in Springfield, Vt. Admission to the family-friendly event is by donation.

Avant Vermont Dance’s company dancers and the AVD Youth Ensemble will showcase new works of contemporary ballet and modern dance set to the “Spring” movements from “Recomposed by Max Richter: Vivaldi – The Four Seasons,” with additional music from Richard Shindell and Bobby McFerrin. Choreography is by Avant Vermont codirector Ashley Hensel-Browning.

Following the performance, nature artist Emily Burkland of Community Art Garden in Chester, Vt., returns to lead attendees in a sculpture project that will be displayed in the space as a temporary art installation.

Set in various outdoor locations across Springfield’s historic downtown, Avant Vermont’s yearlong “SEASONS” series was created to serve as a “love letter to place,” by exploring the seasons of the community through art. “SEASONS: Summer” debuted in June at Comtu Cascade Park, followed by “SEASONS: Autumn” in September. “SEASONS: Winter” was presented as part of Springfield’s Downtown Holiday Program.

Funding for “SEASONS” has generously been provided by the Vermont Arts Council, The Byrne Foundation, and Claremont Savings Bank Foundation, Springfield Regional Development Corp., ImageTEK, and IVEK, with support from the Town of Springfield, Springfield on the Move, and the Dance Factory.

Springfield-area nonprofit Avant Vermont Dance was founded by Ashley Hensel-Browning and Suzanne Stern, with the aim of reimagining community through movement while engaging the public in meaningful art-making. For more information, or to support Avant Vermont Dance, please visit www.avantvt.com.