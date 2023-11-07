“Autumn Color/Winter White” at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall show, “Autumn Color/Winter White.” This show includes beautiful paintings, photographs, clay sculpture, paper sculpture, jewelry, wooden boxes, and knitted and crocheted clothing. We also have hand painted children’s and adult furniture by Corky Bond, which is part of our artful flea. The talent of our neighbors and friends around Springfield is remarkable. This is a wonderful show. Thank you to all the participants. The works will be on display until Dec. 27.

Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield. For more information, please call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, visit www.galleryvault.org or the gallery’s Facebook page, or come into Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield. We are open Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Friday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.